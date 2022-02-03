Jersey distillery calls for policy change as government rejects expansion plan

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

A Jersey distillery has hit back at the government after its expansion plans were rejected.

The Channel Islands Liquor Company wanted to offer more tasting events - but officials said no down because the law says only maritime activity is allowed on South Pier in St Helier.

Founder Luke Wheadon said: "The reasons we were given was a policy called TT15, which is all about the usage of this area of St Helier. It's a policy that states that it has to be for maritime purposes.

"What we know to be true is that it is not a blanket policy, because we have a distillery here which we have permission for, as well as a retail unit attached which sits outside of that policy.

Luke Wheadon from Channel Islands Liquor Company Credit: ITV Channel

"It's completely inconsistent. This is bad for Jersey it clearly hinders our business. This is against a small business and against diversifying the economy and against economical development." A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said: "The premises on South Pier occupied by CILC had been empty for a number of years since the previous tenant moved out over 10 years ago.

"Over that period of time Ports of Jersey had issued expressions of interests on numerous occasions seeking new tenants to no avail. The building is designated as a 'light industrial unit' and therefore, not specifically maritime related.

"With that in mind, when the current tenants took over the building they had conversations with the planning team and had received approval in April 2019 that the "current use of the building as a gin distillery did not require a change of use" approval.

"However, they were made aware that the introduction of any public element to the business did represent a change and that planning approval would subsequently be required. "The products produced by CILC have become very popular and people are now visiting the distillery to purchase the products directly. This is now deemed as a retail offering and therefore, would require a change of use application made by the lessee. "We understand that a number of objections were made to the application, including concern of the limited parking available in the area. To clarify, there is no designated parking areas on the pier and parking spaces can be used by anyone visiting any of the businesses on the pier."

Products made by the company have sold all over the world - including as far away as Barbados in the Caribbean.