Pair sentenced after smuggling 1,000 MDMA tablets into Jersey

Two men have been sentenced after importing more than 1,000 MDMA tablets in Jersey.

33-year-old Graham Benson-Dias from York and 28-year-old Callum Hunt from Luton were sentenced to a total of 12.5 years in prison today (3 February).

The package was discovered by Jersey’s Customs and Immigration (JCIS) officers in October 2018.

Benson-Dias received a sentence of six and a half years imprisonment and Hunt was handed six years.

An undercover investigation by the JCIS saw Benson-Dias, who was employed by Jersey Post at the time, deliver the package to Hunt.

Both men were then arrested and a follow up search of their homes found an additional 22 bars of cannabis resin and 28 grams of MDMA.

The 1,002 MDMA tablets had a street value of up to £25,000 while the additional 28 grams of MDMA had a value of £2,800.

The 22 bars of cannabis resin has a value of £58,000.

Rhiannon Small, Senior Manager at JCIS said: “This sentencing concludes a lengthy investigation, during which JCIS have worked closely with law enforcement colleagues overseas to ensure that both were returned to the island to face charges.

“The importation of commercial quantities of controlled drugs through the postal system remains a focus for us, and we continue to work closely with Jersey Post to combat this.”