Police appeal for witnesses after crash in St Peter Port

Police in Guernsey would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a crash in St Peter Port on Tuesday (1 February) evening.

A blue car is believed to have gone into a building when travelling down Le Bordage at 10:55pm.

It then left the scene - but is likely to have sustained noticeable damage to the rear and has a broken tail light.

The crash caused significant damage to the building.

Please contact PC 152 Taylor on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.