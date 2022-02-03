Proposals to demolish Overdale rejected by Jersey politicians

Proposals to demolish buildings at the planned site for Jersey's new hospital at Overdale have been rejected by politicians this morning (3 February).

The proposals to demolish the existing structures had been recommended for approval.This was a separate application from the new hospital proposals, but would create and clear space for any future plans.

Senator Lyndon Farnham, Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group, said: “We do not foresee this decision having a material impact on the overall timeline of the delivery of the new hospital.

“Our focus remains on the main planning application, which has been submitted and will also deal with the demolition requirements and will be the subject of a planning inquiry in April.”

Members of the Planning Committee said they were concerned that planning permission for the building of the new hospital itself had not yet been granted.