There's no place like Herm!

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Herm is the smallest of the Channel Islands, something which comes as a charm to those who live there.

Rob Letherbarrow and his wife moved from the Scillys to Herm to bring up their 3 sons. He has retrained from being a Hotel Manager to become part of the gardening team.

"We all look forward to the winter, but on the flip side, we look forward to the summer," he said. "It can be a bit isolating and then all the visitors come and thousands of people fill the island. I love the isolation but in a month's time, will be looking forward to seeing people again."

Becky McDonald also swapped one island for another. She had previously managed hotels in Guernsey, but now runs the Herm Shop.

"I've worked here before so I was concerned that my husband would like it but he says to me every day 'Beck, we made the right move' so that speaks volumes," she says.

"You do work hard in the summer, but the pay off is you have beaches on your doorstep. You can finish work and put your swimming costume on and watch the sunsets whilst swimming."

Ros Knight and her husband answered a job advert in the Southampton Echo in 2000. More than two decades later, they are still living the island dream.

"We had two boys then who were very young and we've got 3 now, and at the time, they wanted pre-school age children to keep the school going.

"My husband was a carpenter so it was his job that brought us here"

Herm is very different from the other islands in the Bailiwick, something that draws thousands of visitors to it's shores every year.

ITV Channel's Kate Prout asked Shannon Owers, Head Gardener in the island, about some of Herm's myths.

Is Herm Burn a real thing?

"Yes, many a time I've lain too long in the sun and turned red."

Is it true there used to be wallabies in Herm?

"Yes, the pictures are in The Mermaid pub for those who want to know the full history."

Why was there wallabies in Herm?

"Prince Blucher brought his aristocratic friends over and shot them all which is a bit cruel."

Is it true that there is something buried in the Harbour?

"There is supposed to be a Ford car buried in the Harbour, which is weird as we don't have any cars here! All perfectly normal!"

Visitors will be able to drive into more of Herm's weird and wonderful stories when the island fully opens up at Easter.