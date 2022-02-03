Work underway to improve security layout at Jersey Airport

Work to improve the security layout of Jersey Airport will get underway next week (7 February).

The size of the central search area is being increased to help reduce delays for passengers after check in.

The work is expected to take up to nine days to complete.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "Departing passengers will not be greatly impacted by the works programme and the check-in area and airside lounge facilities will be unaffected."

"However, there is likely to be some visual impact due to hoarding in place and some temporary alteration to accessing central security."

The airport is getting a security upgrade to bring systems in line with the latest standards and improve customer experience. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The work is the first stage of an ongoing process to improve security services at the airport.

Director Robin MacRae said: "The comfort, safety and security of airport users is a priority and we recognise some of the issued faced when travelling through security, especially during busy times."

"Security remains an essential part of the journey and we are committed to enhancing our services to ensure that the facilities we provide make it a smoother process for our passengers."