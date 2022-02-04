Contact tracing to end in Jersey schools

All school-led contact tracing in Jersey will end on Monday (7 February).

From Monday, all children and young people are asked to take a lateral flow test every day before going to nursery, school or college.

Children who are below pre-school age are asked to take a lateral flow test at least twice a week.

By having students test before entering the classroom, positive cases will be detected early on and therefore scraps the need for contact tracing.

Parents will also no longer be told if their child is a direct contact of a positive case.

If a child tests positive for coronavirus, they will be exempt from daily lateral flow testing after they finish their isolation period for 28 days after the initial positive test.

This is to avoid any false positives arising and prevent anymore disruption to teaching.

Isolation rules for children

Under 12s:

The child must complete a minimum of 5 full days of isolation.

The child can leave isolation by taking and recording two consecutive negative lateral flow tests 24 hours apart, providing they are symptom-free.

First clearance LFT can be taken on the 5th day after the initial positive test result.

Over 12s, who are fully vaccinated:

The child must complete a minimum of 5 full days of isolation.

The child can leave isolation by taking and recording two consecutive negative lateral flow tests 24 hours apart, providing they are symptom-free.

First clearance LFT can be taken on the 5th day after the initial positive test result.

Over 12s, who are not fully vaccinated:

The child must complete a minimum of 7 full days of isolation.

The child can leave isolation by taking and recording two consecutive negative lateral flow tests 24 hours apart, providing they are symptom-free.

First clearance LFT can be taken on the 7th day after the initial positive test result.

Deputy Medical Officer for Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, said: “Replacing the need for schools-led contact tracing by asking children to test before attending school will effectively detect Covid-19 cases.

“Taking a LFT before leaving home is more likely to result in identifying Covid-19 positives in students and staff, rather than one-off PCR tests. This change will also mean the faster detection of positive cases and replaces the need for contact tracing because of ongoing universal screening.”

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf mirrored Dr Muscat's point, explaining the island's plan now is to reduce the impact coronavirus has on everyday activities.

“I understand that contact tracing in educational settings has been disruptive for many children, parents and school staff. Replacing this with a requirement for all children and young people going to pre-school or higher, to test themselves before they go, means that positive cases will be identified quickly and effectively.

“I’d like to remind parents and children that if you have a positive LFT, you must isolate and book a confirmatory PCR test. Please ensure you keep up with daily LFTs by signing up to the free Home Testing Programme on gov.je/testing.