Elderly man assaulted and over £6,000 cash stolen in Jersey

An elderly man is receiving treatment in Jersey's hospital he was assaulted in his home and had more than £6,000 stolen by an intruder.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the attack and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

It happened this morning (Friday 4 February) in a property near the junction of Old and New St John’s Road in St Helier.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 2:45am and 3:15am.

An unknown person entered the man's home and assaulted the homeowner before stealing £6,300 worth of cash from a bedside table.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information, who may have seen something and any drivers with dash cam footage who were in that area around those times.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.