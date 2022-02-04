Guernsey charity providing comfort for islanders facing mobility issues

St John are aiming to help islanders with mobility issues in Guernsey remain in their homes for longer with a permanent home assessment service.

The service specifically looks at providing comfortable chairs and specialist seating for islanders.

The charity are working with a manufacturer to provide rise and recline seating for people in Guernsey, which have been designed to support independent living.

The home assessment process will take 30 minutes to complete and will have a member of staff assess the person's mobility and other daily living needs.

Measurements will be taken of the home to allow for bespoke furniture to be made for each person.

Ellie Shepherd, Client Relationship Manager said: “There are a number of simple and cost-effective ways to help people enjoy their own surroundings. We know that having a practical and correctly designed chair can make all the difference when people want to stay in their own home.

"Not only can a chair provide comfort but it can also prevent aches and pains and other complications. We often find people don’t have the correct back support, so we can look at using cushioning designed for an individual’s body shape which can help provide the correct lateral support to meet their specific needs."

The home assessment scheme started during the pandemic and has since been made a permanent service as it received such positive feedback.

Kenneth Rogers-Davis, who has recently benefitted from the service after having a stroke, had his chair delivered in time for Christmas.

He said: “My new chair is excellent, it is made to measure and the remote controls make it easy to use.

“I can put my feet up and watch television and it helps me get up almost to a standing position. It gives me much better support than my old one, which I’d had for many years and wasn’t very comfortable."

Ellie Shepherd said the charity sees a lot of people who are affected by mobility problems.

"By offering this unique service in their own home, without the need to visit the St John Healthcare Shop, we can help islanders enjoy independent living with maximum comfort.”

To arrange a free home assessment, islanders can contact shop@stjohn.gg or call 01481 729268.