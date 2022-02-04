Guernsey introduces new rules to prevent avian flu outbreak

Poultry owners in Guernsey have been ordered to register their animals and implement new 'biosecurity measures' to prevent spread of disease between farms.

The legal requirement has been introduced to prevent outbreaks of avian flu in the Bailiwick.

The UK is currently dealing with its 'largest ever' bird flu outbreak - with poultry in the Channel Islands at risk from migratory wild birds, such as waterfowl.

The States says animals need to be registered so they can be monitored and owners issued with the latest guidance as and when necessary.

A spokesperson said: "Avian influenza is a viral infection of domestic poultry and other wild birds, such as migrating waterfowl. Poultry includes chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, pigeon (bred for meat), partridge, quail, guinea fowl and pheasants."

"The Oder is due to lapse on 1 January 2023, but may be revoked earlier if risk of local infection subsides."

The risk to human health from avian flu remains very low, despite an increasing number of cases around the world.