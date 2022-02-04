Jersey-born Harry Doolan to make first Championship start for Reds

Jersey Reds player Harry Doolan is set to make his first Championship start tonight (4 February) in the clash against Nottingham.

The 20-year-old will be the first Jersey-born player to start a league game for Reds in seven years.

Doolan told ITV News that the announcement came as a welcome surprise.

"I was shocked when I found out, but I was really excited," he said. "I'm ready for the moment and ready for the weekend, let's crack on.

"I'm immensely proud to play, to start for Jersey away. I'm very excited, I'm just relaxing now thinking what are my details. Obviously I'll be revving up for the game, but I'll just have to get all my detail right and do my job on the pitch."

Doolan signed a professional contract for the club in June 2020, becoming the first junior player to reach the senior team since James Voss, who left St Peter in 2018.

It has been a busy start to the 20-year-old's professional rugby career, but looking towards the future, he is keeping his cards close to his chest.

"My goals for this year are probably to get some more appearances for the club, but I haven't got a specific target. I would say I have more long-term targets, but I'd rather keep those to myself!

"I've enjoyed it, I've enjoyed every moment of it. I wouldn't be here if I didn't enjoy it, or enjoy my rugby. I've just tried to embrace the environment and embrace the boys as much as I can and I think I've done quite well at that."

The Reds visit Nottingham later today at Lady Bay Stadium, kicking off at 7:45pm.