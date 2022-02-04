Long Covid clinic to launch in Jersey

A clinic to support people in Jersey living with long-term complications of coronavirus will launch next week.

The clinic will be based at the Outpatients department at Jersey's General Hospital.

Islanders should speak to their GPs if they are experiencing symptoms of Long Covid and if needed, GPs will refer patients to the clinic.

More than 350 islanders have been seen by GPs for symptoms related to Long Covid four weeks after a positive test.

150 of those reported cases still had symptoms 12 weeks later.

Symptoms of Long Covid include:

Extreme tiredness

Shortness of breath

Problems with memory and concentration

Insomnia

Dizziness

Depression and anxiety

Earaches and tinnitus

Feeling sick

Rashes

Patients will be seen by Dr Matt Doyle, who will be in charge of the clinic.

Each patient will be offered a tailored treatment programme which will be specially designed for their condition.

Clinical Lead, Dr Matt Doyle said: “I am pleased that we are now in a position to launch this clinic. Treatment for Long COVID has been under discussion since the beginning of this pandemic, and I am grateful that the collaboration between Public Health and Health and Community Services has led to this vital service being made accessible to Islanders.

“This is an ever-evolving service as more and more health services across the world recognise Long Covid as a condition.

“I would encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of Long Covid to contact their GP in the first instance, and we will do all we can to ensure Islanders get the right support.”