'The Cheese' looking for a new resident in Guernsey

Video report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

A rather unique Guernsey building is looking for a new resident to call it home.

The National Trust for Guernsey has been given a 99 year lease on Church House in St Sampson - known locally as the 'Triangle' or the 'Cheese'.

The unusually shaped granite cottage is available to rent, after standing derelict for 25 years.

The house was built in the 1820s, as an office for local quarry owner John Mowlem.

It also has a forge in the garden, which is being turned into a museum about the island's granite industry.

Tony Spruce, the President of Guernsey's National Trust, said: "It was a massive industry, we've got over 220 quarries on the island, holes in the ground and it employed thousands of people.

"All of the small cottages to house the workers and shipping to and from the island. They had to expand the docks, it was massive. And it is a story that isn't often told"

The two bedroomed house has full central heating and some of the original granite fireplaces.