Channel islanders can jet off direct to Mallorca this Easter

Channel islanders will have the opportunity to jet off direct to Mallorca this Easter.

Blueislands are offering the service from Jersey on Saturdays for seven night stays on the 2, 9 and 16 April.

Aurigny are offering the service from Guernsey for a one or two week stay on the 9, 16 and 23 April.

Rob Veron, CEO Blueislands said, “Our direct European services have been extremely popular over the past couple of years. We’re looking forward to offering a convenient, direct service from Jersey to Mallorca this Easter. Flights depart Jersey at 10am, arriving in Palma in time for lunch.”

Malcolm Coupar, Aurigny's commercial director said: “With just one short flight Bailiwick residents can find themselves enjoying a holiday abroad this Easter in Mallorca. We have seen how popular it is for islanders to travel direct to places and with our jet on the route customers can swap Pembroke for Palma in under two hours.”