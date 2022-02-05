French nationals residing in Jersey will be able to vote in French election

French nationals who are residing in Jersey will still be able to vote in this years French presidential elections.

To ensure that voters can exercise their rights to vote they will be given a 'Procuration de vote' or a cast to vote by attorney.

This is available for people who may struggle to get to their local registered polling booths back in France.

A individual can nominate a trusted person to vote on their behalf by calling in at the Maison de le Normandie et de la manche in St Helier.

There is no need for an appointment but the registration times will be between the 14 and 17 February at 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 6pm.

The vote will be created under the supervision of a visiting official from The French Consulate General in London.