Influx of medical students apply to study at Guernsey's hospital

Dr Clare Betteridge and medical student Pippa Richardson explain the benefits of having these placement in Guernsey

Guernsey medical service has seen a influx of students applying to come over and complete their medical placements on the island.

The final year medicine students usually complete a short placement of four to eight weeks as part of their degree to experience what the life of a doctor is like in the real world.

Many opt to go as far afield as Australia and Hawaii but due to Covid-19 travel restrictions many placements have either been cancelled or postponed. Instead some have taken the opportunity to come to Guernsey.

Dr Clare Betteridge said "We need doctors over here and we have to import the vast majority of them. But the more people we can get to come and work over here after they've done their training, it makes it much easier for recruitment and better in regards to retention of staff as they've grown up here and know the community."

It is also a great opportunity for the students to spend more one-on-one time with senior medical staff. This enables students and staff to question and learn from each other in various situations and scenarios.

Students also get to see how a different health systems work compared to the NHS.

Bristol university medical student Pippa Richardson said "In Guernsey there is a kind of mix between private and non-private medical practice but then there's purely consultants with no juniors so it is a really unique experience to have teaching from a consultant and have that one-on-one time where you don't quite get that as much in the UK."