Jersey's Bailiff has sent his congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen who celebrates her Platinum Jubilee today (6 February).

The Queen has become the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

Jersey's Bailiff Timothy Le Cocq said “I’m honoured to have been able to mark this momentous occasion by extending the island’s well wishes to Her Majesty, on the day which is such a significant milestone in her reign and our history. I’m looking forward to June when islanders can come together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee along with the United Kingdom and her other Realms and the Commonwealth."

Alongside the previously published programme of national events, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee during the four-day weekend in June, the Bailiff’s Office is planning a series of public events which will be announced next week.