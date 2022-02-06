Jersey airport to welcome Durrell shop in departures

Jersey airport has announced plans to build a new Durrell shop in the departures area.

Passengers will have an opportunity to buy various gifts, from furry toys to puzzles within the 63 square metre space.

Matt Thomas, CEO of Ports of Jersey said "We have long been a supporter of the excellent work carried out by Durrell, an incredible Jersey organisation who are making a substantial difference globally. This is the first step in a longer-term partnership, demonstrating our shared passion for a sustainable future as Ports of Jersey starts to move forward with our sustainability plans."

Work will begin on the unit soon with a planned opening date of April 2022.

Dr Lesley Dickie, Durrell's CEO added "We are thrilled to be opening a shop outside of Jersey Zoo, where visitors and locals can purchase items, which will really help to support Durrell’s vision of a wilder, healthier more colourful world. Everyone can do play their part and now it’s even easier to support Durrell if you’re travelling through the airport."