Jersey government reveals plan to overhaul children's mental health services

Jersey's government will today (7 February) reveal how it plans to improve the mental health of children and young people on the island.

The publication of the new four-year plan coincides with the start of Children's Mental Health Week (7-13 February).

It will focus on four main priorities and follows a survey last year in which islanders were asked to share their views on a radical overhaul of the services currently offered.

The government admits that, "for too long in Jersey, little attention has specifically been given to children and young people's wellbeing and mental health."

Assistant Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Trevor Pointon, said: "Providing love, nurture and support throughout childhood is critical to enable children and young people to reach their full potential and to thrive."

"Although we started the development of this strategy before Covid-19, we must not underestimate the additional impact that the pandemic has had on the mental health and wellbeing of children, young people and families."