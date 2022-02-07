Jersey's Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Jersey's Chief Minister senator John Le Fondré has tested positive for Covid- 19.
He tweeted that as part of his regular lateral flow testing he came back positive, and will now be isolating.
As part of the tweet he encourages others to take part in the free Jersey Government lateral flow testing scheme.
Despite his positive test he was still able to join a meeting with Guernsey's Chief Minister to discuss sea links, their resilience and capacity.