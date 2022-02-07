More coronavirus restrictions lifted in Jersey

Life is beginning to look a bit more normal in Jersey as more coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

Travel requirements have returned to how they were before the pandemic, with no need for passengers to complete pre-travel forms, show vaccination status or be tested at the border.

In addition, the government's contact tracing programme has come to an end.

The need for face coverings to be worn in indoor public places has already been scrapped following a drop in the number of islanders testing positive for Covid-19.

The only new requirement is for children and young people to do a lateral flow test every day before school.

How do you feel about the rule changes? Email channelnews@itv.com