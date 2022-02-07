Ports of Jersey commits to net-zero future

Ports of Jersey have signed an agreement to help the aviation industry become more eco-conscious.

Ports of Jersey have signed the ‘Toulouse Declaration’ which is a commitment by over 200 European airports to ensure a net zero future across the industry.

The 'Toulouse Declaration' is an initial statement that the airports want to come up with a concrete policy and strategy to do achieve this.

Many companies in the aviation industry have already began the journey to become carbon neutral, with Blue Islands announcing last year that they will be adding £1 to every ticket to offset the carbon emissions of the flight.

CEO for Ports of Jersey, Matt Thomas said: “The aviation industry has an important role to play in tackling global climate issues.

"By signing up to this joint initiative, Ports of Jersey is demonstrating our commitment and passion to leading the way in taking on these issues with our Toulouse Declaration partners, to succeed together.

“Each and every airport must play their part and ensure they are making a difference."

Ports of Jersey are set to outline further adjustments to their sustainability strategy next month.