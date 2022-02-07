Taxes likely to rise in Guernsey to cover cost of ageing population

People in Guernsey are being told to brace themselves for tax rises as the States tries to find an extra £83m a year to meet the needs of an ageing population.

Leaflets are being sent to islanders outlining the financial challenges facing policy makers as people live longer.

Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for the Policy and Resources Committee, said: "This summer, the States will be asked once again to make a decision on how to tackle the increasingly urgent problem of funding public services in the future."

"We have talked about the seismic shift that is our changing population make-up. This is not the fault of any generation of islanders, but it is a reality that must be addressed."

"We want to do everything we can to inform and explain to islanders why we believe we need to act, the advantages and disadvantages of our different options. We want to talk it through with them, face-to-face, be open to their challenge and answer their questions."

Latest figures reveal the number of people living in Guernsey aged 85 and over is likely to double by 2045 - something officials say could lead to an economic disaster.