Blood tests available for islanders affected by Jersey Airport's use of PFOS

Free blood tests will be available for islanders who have been affected by Jersey Airport's historic use of PFOS.

Fire-fighting foams that had the chemical in them were used at Jersey Airport for training during the 1990s.

This was before its environmental significance was understood.

It led to some water supplies becoming contaminated.

Islanders who want a test must meet the following criteria:

Lived in the "historical plume area" between 1991 and 2006 for more than one year or worked there for more than two years

Regularly drunk water from a borehole there

Have at least one system that might be related to PFOS

Get a GP referral for testing. This must be signed and dated by the resident and GP.

The blood tests and up to two GP appointments will be free.

Islanders need to get in touch with their GP and submit their referrals before 16 March.

Assistant Chief Minister, Deputy Huelin, said: “We recognise that a number of local residents are concerned by this historic pollution incident and the Government has therefore decided to accommodate testing of those potentially affected by these chemicals.

“Public Health have listened to the deep concern of many residents and are organising blood testing for concerned Islanders who meet the criteria, so they can be tested in the most reliable way.”

Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré, said: “This has been a very long-standing matter and I am pleased that we are now able to offer expert PFOS testing to eligible Islanders who have been concerned about the issue for some time.

“The testing supplier and laboratory we are using has an excellent reputation internationally, so Islanders who choose to be tested should be reassured that they will be receiving the best possible PFOS testing to guarantee accurate and reliable results.

“Two GP appointments will be provided free of charge to ensure that those Islanders who are eligible for testing have had a discussion with their GP to determine whether testing is the right option for them”.