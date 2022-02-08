Fewer people reporting homophobic abuse across Channel Islands

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Exclusive figures reveal there has been more than a 50% drop in the number of homophobic hate crimes being reported to police across the Channel Islands.

While it sounds like good news, officers in Jersey believe more people are keeping quiet about the abuse they have received.

Chief Inspector Chris Beechey said: "We know that the majority of hate crime in this island is never reported to us and some estimates indicate that up to 90% of all incidents never actually reach the authorities."

The new data coincides with LGBTQ+ History Month and Liberate's 8th birthday in Guernsey this weekend (12 February).

The organisation brought Pride marches to the Channel Islands in 2015.

CEO Vic Tanner said: "We are a small population, a lot of people know one another and that can make it harder for LGBTQ+ people to feel that they came come out."

LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported in Jersey:

2019: 29

2020: 19

2021: 12

LGBTQ+ hate crimes reported in the Bailiwick of Guernsey:

2019: 7

2018: 4

2021: 3

Dits and Allan Preece received an abusive letter after they were photographed holding hands at the 2021 pride march in Alderney.

Dits said: "I've still kept the letter and I'm going to keep it because it's something I never thought anyone could write. It's a shame because we'd had a great day."

However, the pair have since been inundated with supportive messages from all over the world.

Dits added: "We are still receiving positive letters from as far away as New Zealand, Australia, America."

Liberate will mark its birthday with an event at St Pierre Park Hotel on 12 February.

Event coordinator Becky Le Cras said: "This is an evening where people can express themselves without fear of judgement. This event truly represents that love really is love.

"We hope this event will raise much needed funds so Liberate can continue all the work they do to break down the barriers that still exist for so many people in the LGBTQ+ community today."