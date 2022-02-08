Guernsey continues to attract newcomers from around the world

Guernsey is continuing to attract people from all around the world to live on the island.

Last year, Locate Guernsey - which helps people and businesses move to the island - assisted with 45 relocations across the year, a rise of 17 from 2020.

31 of these were couples or families choosing to move and 14 involved businesses.

The agency receives enquiries from people living in the UK but also Asia, South Africa, North America and Europe.

Jo Stoddart, Director of Locate Guernsey said: "Guernsey has many compelling reasons which attract businesses and individuals to our shores.

"Amongst other things, we are a safe, stable, independent jurisdiction with an enviable work-life-balance.

"The Covid pandemic has caused many people to re- examine what is most important to them and as a result of this reflection, to re-arrange their priorities.

"Many have chosen to relocate with their families and their businesses to enjoy a better quality of life in a beautiful environment.

"The continued increase in relocations each year is a true testament to all that Guernsey has to offer and it's fantastic to see continued interest in our beautiful island from around the world.

"The team continues to promote Guernsey internationally and we anticipate 2022 will be another busy year."