Plans revealed for new lift to Fort Regent in Jersey

Plans for a new lift to link Snow Hill and Fort Regent in Jersey have been revealed.

If they are approved, this will be one of the first projects as part of the government's regeneration project for Fort Regent.

The planning application was submitted yesterday (8 February) after talks between the Infrastructure, Housing and Environment Department and the Jersey Development Company.

The plans also show improvements to the Snow Hill and Hill Street area, to make it more attractive to islanders.

Plans to regenerate the area include:

• Improved hard and soft landscaping • Widened step connection from Hill Street • Embankment planting and bleacher seating • Improved lighting, signage and street furniture • Relocate and enclose (with terrace above) the current refuse facility • Install a ‘green roof’ and re-clad the public toilets and sub-station building • Retention of the taxi rank pick‐up and drop‐off point • Upgrades to the bus shelter • Relocation of the motorcycle parking to an undercover facility in Green Street’s Car Park

Developers considered the impact of the lift being placed in one of the "oldest streets in St Helier" and the impact on several historic structures in the area.

Senator John Le Fondré, Chair of the Regeneration Steering Group said: “I am very pleased that a solution has been found to create pedestrian access from Snow Hill to Fort Regent.

"This application is a major first step towards the government’s commitment to regenerate Fort Regent and I am looking forward to the wider regeneration plans being developed later this year, following the appointment of the Master-planning design team.”

Constable of St. Helier, Simon Crowcroft, said: “This offers an exciting opportunity for town residents and workers to easily access Fort Regent. The Fort is a valuable asset for St. Helier and enhancements to the external landscaping will coincide with the delivery of the lift.”