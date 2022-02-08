St Peter Port Harbour seabed to be examined to see if marina plans are viable

The seabed at St Peter Port Harbour to be examined to see if plans for a marina are viable.

The survey vessel has arrived on the island and will record data in the Harbour including its depth.

It started on 4 February 2022 and will help develop plans for a 'Pool Marina'.

Commercial Manager of the Ports, Doug Wright said: "Commencing this seabed survey is a really important milestone for this programme.

"This survey is part of a complex set of studies which will help develop proposals for a Policy Letter later this year.

"This operation of the vessel-based survey is weather and tide dependent and these have been factored into the programme of works.

"Meanwhile, the Ports has commenced its engagement with key stakeholders which will inform any current and future demand for additional marina provision."

Project Civil Engineer for Guernsey Ports, Jenny Giles added: "The bathymetry and sub-bottom profiling surveys are required as the programme needs to accurately record the depths of St Peter Port Harbour and the make-up of silt and rock on the harbour seabed.

"This data will then influence the marina design and their footprint which will in turn form recommendations for the Policy Letter.

"The survey results will also inform some planned maintenance dredging of the harbour later this year."

More seabed surveys and core drilling studies are expected to take place later this month and in March.