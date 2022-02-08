Warnings as Portuguese Man O War found on Jersey's shores

Jersey's Coastguard have issued a warning to islander's after a 'Jellyfish-like' marine organism has been found washed up on island shores.

Today (8 February), a number Portuguese Man O' War were found in St Ouen's Bay.

Blown in on the westerly winds, Jersey's environment department and Jersey Coastguard have advised islanders not to touch them as they have a vicious sting and can cause an allergic reaction.

Man O' Wars are a siphonophore and look like a jellyfish but in fact, only superficially resemble one.

The sea temperature is currently nine degrees celsius, so not necessarily the tropical or sub tropical temperatures they originate from.

They rarely appear on their own, so islanders are being reminded to stay alert if they are on the beach walking.

If you do see one, please report it by contacting Jersey Coastguard on (01534) 447705