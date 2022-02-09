CCTV images released of potential witness following robbery in St Helier

Jersey Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a robbery in St Helier on Friday (4 February).

The images have been released after an elderly man was attacked in his home early on Friday morning.

The robbery took place in a property near the junction of Old and New St John’s Road.

Police would like to speak to a man who was in the Cheapside area at 3:19am on Friday morning, wearing a light coloured hoody, dark jacket, light trousers and black shoes.

Police have said the man is not thought to be involved in the robbery but could help with the investigation.

The man was seen to walk through the areas of Parade Park, Burrard Street, Minden Place and Bath Street, before turning into Belmont Road at approximately 3:26am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 01534 612612