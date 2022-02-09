Covid testing and isolation rules could be eased in Guernsey

More coronavirus restrictions could be lifted in Guernsey as politicians and health bosses meet to announce changes to their policies today (9 February). A lunchtime briefing is expected to reveal that testing and isolation rules will be eased from 17th February. Requirements for passengers travelling from outside the Common Travel Area may also be relaxed further.

Recap of the restrictions that have already been dropped:

Masks

Mandatory mask-wearing was scrapped from indoor public places in Guernsey on 26 January.

However, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) continued to encourage face coverings to be worn in enclosed spaces or when ventilation was poor.

Border restrictions and isolationFrom 19 January it was decided:

There would be no testing or isolation requirements for passengers arriving from within the Common Travel Area (the UK, Isle of Man, Jersey and the Republic of Ireland).

Fully vaccinated travellers from outside the CTA no longer needed a PCR test at the border.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from outside the CTA would have to self-isolate and take a PCR test on their day of arrival and again eight days later.

From Monday 24 January it was decided:

The work from home guidance was removed.

The minimum self-isolation period for positive cases was reduced to six days.

A press conference will be live-streamed at 1pm when details of further changes will be revealed.

