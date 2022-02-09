Guernsey's vaccination centre to leave Beau Sejour's main sports hall

Guernsey's mass-vaccination centre will move from Beau Sejour's main sports hall before the end of March.

The Sir John Loveridge Hall has been home to the vaccine hub since it opened in January 2021. Since that time, more than 40,000 people have received a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Community Vaccine Centre will move to the Cambridge and Delancy rooms at the leisure centre, with a view to sport being able to return in early April.

Deputy Al Brouard, President of Guernsey's Health Committee, says the centre was not intended to be based in the Sir John Loveridge Hall in the long-term.

He said, "when the decision was taken to use the Sir John Loveridge Hall for the Community Vaccination Centre, it was not taken lightly as we recognised the significant impact it would have on the island’s sporting community.

"We have been grateful for everyone’s understanding that the vaccination programme had to take priority but now is the right time to vacate the hall and get it back to its prime use. I hope this announcement will be welcome news for all those sports that use the hall."

Work will be carried out on the flooring in the hall before it returns to sporting use from Monday 4th April - though this date will be brought forward if possible.