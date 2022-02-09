Islanders now have access to PrEP medication for HIV in Jersey

People in Jersey will now have access to PrEP (Pre-Exposure prophylaxis) medication if they are at risk of HIV.

The pill is now available for free at Jersey's Sexual Health clinic at the General Hospital.

PrEP is taken in the form of a pill and protects people who are HIV negative but at high risk of contracting the virus.

Islanders will be eligible for the treatment if they:

Are a man or transgender women who has sex with men

Are an HIV negative partner of an HIV positive person

Are at high risk of getting HIV

HIV is mostly transmitted through unprotected sex and the sharing of needles.

Islanders can be infected with HIV if they come into contact with a HIV-positive person's blood or bodily fluids.

Sexual Health Nurse Shellie Hullah said: ”We are extremely pleased that we are able to offer this treatment free of charge to Islanders and this is a huge step forward in our fight against HIV and is in line with other health services in the world.

“HIV carries a stigma and people are often discriminated against which continues to be a barrier for people accessing care and treatment. It is vital that we work together to eliminate all forms of HIV related stigma and help those in need.”

PrEP is only suitable for HIV negative people and is used to reduce the risk from possible exposure.

Islanders can find more information on PrEP by contacting the Sexual Health clinic on 01534 442856.