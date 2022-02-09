Jersey's Mont Orgueil Castle seeks new falconer

Jersey's Mont Orgueil Castle is seeking a new handler for its favourite feathered friend.

Sovereign, the castle's resident Hawk, wows crowds and commands the skies over Gorey under the watchful eye of falconer Mike Entwistle.

However, he is now retiring from his role and Jersey Heritage is searching for someone to fill his shoes and gloves.

He said, "This is a unique role that engages the historic skills of a falconer and an ability to capture the imagination of visitors to Mont Orgueil. I found it very rewarding as people always enjoyed my falconry demonstration and were excited to see a trained hawk flying free at the Castle."

Chris Addy, Jersey Heritage's Sites Curator, said: "Jersey Heritage has provided falconry demonstrations at Mont Orgueil for many years. It was an activity central to medieval life and the Castle Falconer is an important costumed role at what is one of our most popular visitor sites.

"Mike has done a fantastic job for us and his replacement needs to be someone with a passion for local history and who enjoys being around animals, while also relishing the opportunity to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with our visitors." Applicants need no previous experience as they will be trained by Richard Hall from Jersey Falconry who will teach them how to work with Sovereign. The successful candidate will then deliver demonstrations at the castle two days per week between May and September.