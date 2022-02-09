Guernsey will become the first place in the British Isles to end all Covid-19 restrictions.

It means people will not have to legally self-isolate and there will be no more rules for people travelling into the Bailiwick.

It comes into effect on Thursday 17 February; from that point, the Civil Contingencies Authority will be asking the community to 'do the right thing' and stay at home for up to ten days, with early release under the terms of the existing restrictions - though this will be on a voluntary basis.

Travel restrictions will also entirely lift at that point, with no further need to complete the Travel Tracker when leaving the Bailiwick's borders

It comes as the Civil Contingencies Authority announces it will end its use of the emergency powers which have allowed it to implement public health decisions, bringing a raft of changes.

From Thursday 17 February, the following changes will come into effect.

PUBLIC HEALTH

People will be strongly advised to remain at home if they feel unwell

Lateral Flow Tests will continue to be available to islanders who choose to use them and will continue to be reported in the normal ways.

Positive cases will be asked to remain at home for ten days, with early release if they are asymptomatic and test negative on a Lateral Flow Test from day 5. This will be voluntary.

Public Health-led contact tracing will come to an end, with positive cases asked to notify contacts. Direct contacts will be advised to take Lateral Flow Tests for the next seven days.

Coronavirus case numbers will be published weekly instead of daily on gov.gg.

TRAVEL

There will no longer be a requirement to complete the Travel Tracker form.

The system will remain active so that islanders can access their proof of vaccination when traveling to other jurisdictions.

Lateral Flow Testing in Guernsey schools will continue until half term. Credit: ITV Channel TV

There will also be a number of changes in education settings.

The current use of Lateral Flow Tests will continue until half term, with staff and students being asked to take a test on the first three days after their return.

Surveillance testing for primary school students will end on Thursday 3 March.

Surveillance testing for staff (primary, secondary and post-16) and all secondary and post-16 students will be reduced to a request to take Lateral Flow Tests twice weekly, with anyone who has symptoms asked to stay at home.

School contact tracing will end

Large events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache says the date is 'hugely significant' and that while there would be uncertainty, it was the right time to stop the use of emergency powers.

Deputy Ferbrache said, "I know that the vast majority of people in the Bailiwick want to do the right thing and have demonstrated that throughout the pandemic. That must continue if we’re going to be successful in moving forwards.

"Everyone must heed the Public Health advice and we must develop a culture where it is considered unacceptable for someone to be out and about willingly and knowingly spreading their germs if they are unwell. Staying at home if you are unwell is the number one thing we must as a community take away from all that we have learnt in managing this pandemic."

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health, described the changes as a 'huge step forward' for the Bailiwick, after four waves in the Bailiwick since the pandemic began.

She said, "The support of islanders, including the huge take-up of the vaccination programme, has put us in the position where we can now move with confidence towards the ongoing management of the virus outside of emergency regulations.

"We have said this previously but it is not within our gift to say the pandemic is over; it is for the World Health Organization to make that distinction. But what we can say is that we, in the Bailiwick, are now moving towards treating COVID-19 as an endemic disease. This is a huge step forward for us."