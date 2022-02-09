Second doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out in Jersey secondary schools

Second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered in secondary schools in a bid to boost the levels of vaccination in the community.

From Friday 11 February, children will be able to receive their first, second and booster doses in a school setting.

Letters and leaflets are being sent to parents of all eligible students aged 12-18 about the programme. Those aged 12-15 will need consent from a parent or carer, while those who are 16 or above can complete the consent form themselves.

Health officials hope the move will encourage a higher take-up of the vaccine, with figures showing only around half of 12-15 year olds have had their first dose.

49% of 12-15 year olds in Jersey have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

64% of 16-17 year olds in Jersey have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "I urge those who have not yet had their first dose to use this opportunity at school to get it. Staying up to date with your vaccination schedule is so important to reduce disruption in schools and allowing students to stay in face to face teaching with their friends. This is not only so important for their education, but also their mental health and wellbeing."The rollout in schools got underway in December 2021, and saw the number of young people being vaccinated increase by 10%.

Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat, is hopeful that this campaign will have a similar effect.

Dr Muscat said: "just a single dose of vaccine in children reduces the infection rate by around 50%, and reduces symptomatic infection by two thirds compared to unvaccinated children.

"I am aware of the concerns when it comes to vaccinating children, but I would like to reassure parents and carers once again that these vaccines are proven to be safe for young people not just in trials but in real life with millions of doses of the vaccine now having been given to children worldwide.”

Young people will still be able to be vaccinated at Fort Regent, if accompanied by a parent or carer.A panel event is being hosted on Wednesday 16 February at Highlands College, where students can ask experts questions about the vaccine.