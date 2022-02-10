Just 1% voter turnout as new Douzenier elected in Guernsey

Kelly Hainsworth has been elected as the new Douzenier for St Peter Port with just a 1% voter turnout.

She will replace Jacquie Robin who recently stood down, triggering a bi-election that was contested by two candidates.

101 ballots were cast with Kelly topping the polls by 53 votes to Anita Kilby's 48.

1.37% Voter turnout.

Constable Zoe Lihou said: "It's disappointing that the turn out to vote wasn't higher and we will be looking at ways to engage with our parishioners ahead of the next set of elections in November.

"We also hope that Anita will stand again. For now though we welcome Kelly to the team and look forward to working with her in the future."