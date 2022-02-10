Man jailed in Jersey for dealing £8,000 of Class A and B drugs

A 25-year-old man has been jailed in Jersey after dealing £8,000 worth of Class A and Class B drugs.

Charlie James Roy pleaded guilty after police found phone evidence of him supplying MDMA, Cocaine and Amphetamine.

He has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Roy was initially arrested in March 2021 after police seized a commercial amount of Amphetamine and a small quantity of cannabis during a search.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan who heads up the Drug Squad said: “Almost all of the investigations we carry out concerning drugs are complex and time consuming. We continue to work together with the Law Officers Department (LOD) to ensure that the hard work put into each operation pays off and we keep illegal drugs and those who deal in the misery these drugs bring off our island’s streets."