Olympian Gail Emms MBE will be the special guest at the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021.

Emms and her mixed doubles Badminton partner Nathan Robertson made history at the 2004 Olympics in Athens - winning Team GB's first and only silver medal in the sport.

The pair also gained gold at the 2006 World Championships in Madrid.

Nathan Robertson and Gail Emms celebrate winning silver at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Credit: PA Images

Emms says she is excited to visit Guernsey and meet the Channel Islands' sports stars.

I can't wait to meet everyone, chat all about sport. It's been a difficult few years but it just shows the importance of sport and how we need it. It just really brings people together for so many different reasons, not only physical but mental health. We have got an exciting year ahead of us. Gail Emms MBE, Olympian

Since retiring with international, Commonwealth, European and national honours, Emms has looked to inspire the next generation of athletes and encourages young people to be more active.

She was awarded an MBE for services to badminton in 2009.

The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2021 will be held on Thursday 17 February from Beau Sejour in Guernsey. It will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands from 6pm with programmes throughout the evening. There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.