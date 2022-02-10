'Significant increase' in students seeking school-based counselling in Jersey

Jersey's government says there has been a significant increase in the number of young people asking for counselling at school.

Around 1,200 students sought counselling during the last academic year.

It comes just days after the publication of a new government plan to improve children and young people's mental health in Jersey.

Assistant Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Trevor Pointon, said: "Providing love, nurture and support throughout childhood is critical to enable children and young people to reach their full potential and to thrive."

Each school counselling session runs between 30 to 50 minutes - students can refer themselves or be referred by a parent or teacher.

School counsellors are trained to help with issues like exam stress, bullying and general feelings of despair.

The vast majority of cases do not require onward referral to more specialist mental heal services, which the government says "highlights the importance of the preventative value of school-based counselling."