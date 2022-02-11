Channel Islands cricket teams prepare for European Cricket League

Play video

Video report by ITV Channel's Keilan Webster

Two Channel Island cricket teams are gearing up for their tilt at taking on Europe's best.

Guernsey's Griffins CC and Jersey's Farmers CC are both set to take part in the European Cricket League during the next few weeks.

The ECL comprises of the top cricket clubs from more than 35 nations across Europe and sees them face off across six group stages. The winners of each group will then play each other to decide which club is crowned European champion.

The competition got underway this week and is already beginning to make its mark on the cricketing world.

Griffins will be the first club to represent the Channel Islands when they head to Spain next week.

"This is the first time Guernsey has been involved in the tournament" said club captain Luke Le Tissier. "It'll be nice to represent the island, the lads have been training hard over the last couple of weeks so we're really excited!"

For many players who don't play for the island's cricket sides this is a unique opportunity.

"For a lot of guys this isn't something they'd ordinarily get the opportunity to do." said team manager Rob Thomson. "It's a bit crazy that we get to do this as Griffins CC from Guernsey but we intend to enjoy every moment."

Jersey's Farmers Cricket Club don't play until next month but preparations began long ago. For many of their players the T10 format is one they have only played a handful of times.

During the ECL matches will consist of ten overs a side and batsman Asa Tribe will be one of many players looking for boundaries from the very first ball.

"The prospect of a new format will be great. Playing T10 gives some freedom for the batters as well. I'm looking to go out there and just hit bombs!"

In the past players have received internet stardom for pulling off stunning catches during the tournament.

Hopefully we will see one of our CI teams reach the later stages of the competition and potentially produce a piece of cricket that makes the world take notice in the process.