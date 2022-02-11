Condor clipper services to Portsmouth cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak

Condor's Clipper service between the Channel Islands and Portsmouth has been cancelled due to a staff outbreak of Covid-19.

These cancellations will effect services from Jersey and Guernsey to Portsmouth on the Friday 11 and Saturday 12 February.

The decision has been taken because there are not enough crew to allow the company to take passengers.

Instead, they will only transport freight.

High-speed sailings from Poole are available to affected passengers.

Condor CEO John Napton said: "We are doing absolutely everything we can to minimise the disruption. The contingencies we introduced two years ago, which include the use of standby crew, have worked really well but even that measure has now been impacted by the increased infections of the Omicron variant.’

"We apologise to passengers affected but we wanted to act decisively and clearly as soon as the risk to the sailings had been highlighted. These actions also demonstrate our long term commitment to maintaining the essential food and medical supply chain to the Islands."