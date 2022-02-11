Guernsey schools to end term early for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Schools in Guernsey will begin the summer holidays earlier than planned due to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

States schools will finish term two days earlier than originally planned.

The summer term will now end on Friday 15 July, instead of lunchtime on Tuesday 19 July.

The UK Government ended the academic year one day earlier to allow schools to benefit from the new bank holiday, which falls during the June half term, with the Bailiwick now aligning with this too.

Instead of having a one day week to end the academic year, the Committee for Education decided to end term on Friday 15 July.

However, Monday 18 July will still be a working day for staff.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, said: “Our students and staff have both worked so hard in the last two years to meet the challenges surround the pandemic, so we wanted to ensure they also can enjoy the extra bank holiday which their counterparts in the UK will have this year.

"The most practical way to achieve this was to bring the start of the summer holidays forward."