Guernsey to survey islanders on alternative drug punishments

People in Guernsey are being asked to share their views on alternative punishments for drug possession in the island.

The Committee for Health & Social Care (CfHSC) are looking at ways to improve the health, wellbeing and safety of islanders who use drugs, their families and the wider community.

The survey will close on 11 March and will gather the community's views on alternative approaches and punishments for the possession and use of small quantities of illegal drugs in Guernsey.

The survey aims to gather opinions on approaches to diversion, deferral and depenalisation of drugs in the island.

Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care, said : "The harms associated with substance use are well-documented, and it is increasingly recognised that steering substance users toward health-oriented support can result in beneficial outcomes, not only for substance users themselves but for their families and friends, and ultimately the community as a whole."

Deputy Rob Prow, President of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "Justice policy needs to continuously evolve in alignment with the Bailiwick’s needs and this action is among the first set out in the Government Work Plan workstream focused on keeping us safe and secure.

"Delivering it involves cross-committee working as well as consultation with professional stakeholders and the community as a whole, and we are eager to gather the range of input among Islanders."

The legalisation of illegal drugs are not being considered as part of the project.

Controlled substances and legally prescribed drugs being transferred from one person to another, remains illegal.