Jersey students spread some love in run up to Valentine's Day

Pupils in Jersey have been visiting elderly members of the community to spread joy in the run up to Valentine's Day.

Students from Grainville School visited residents at several island care homes as part of their annual 'Operation Valentine'.

Grainville School have been hosting a 'Valentine's meal' for older members of the community for more than 30 years.

However, due to Covid, pupils are unable to host the meal but are instead delivering Valentine's afternoon tea hampers to care homes near the school.

Head Teacher at Grainville, Sue Morris said the event is all about bringing comfort to the community.

"I think it helps students to understand how senior citizens feel, they learn so much about what it used to be like in Jersey in the old days and I feel that our students really, really encourage them to have a conversation.

"I know that in the past some of our senior citizens have said to me this is the first time we have been out all year.

160 hampers were delivered by students this morning, covering five different parishes.

Jorja McCann, Head Girl at Grainville School was one of the students delivering parcels today.

"It is honestly amazing, it means so much to me to see how just one small thing that we are doing, like the tiniest amount of our time, can really impact people."

The day is special for both the students and the care home residents.

Sandra Moignard, who received one of the hampers, said the visit made her feel special.

"It's always nice to be given something and to be thought of, it's not even so much the contents, it's the thought. It's like everything, if you get a birthday card you are always delighted, that kind of feeling."