Jersey's Harbour testing site to close

Jersey's Covid testing site at the harbour will close next week.

From Monday 14 February, all Covid tests will now be carried out at the Airport drive- through in St Peter.

The site is moving to allow Jersey's Harbour to resume as normal, as border controls are relaxed in the island.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “The harbour testing centre will be relocating to the airport drive-through as we scale down on numerous COVID-19 measures.

"This will allow the Elizabeth Harbour Terminal to return to normal as we expect travel to increase over the spring and summer.

"De-escalation of measures is only possible due to the island’s excellent vaccination coverage and the efforts by Islanders to ensure they have a negative COVID status before leaving home.

"It is therefore vital that Islanders who are not yet registered onto the free home testing programme, sign up today."

Director of Testing and Tracing, Rachel Williams, said “I would like to thank our testing colleagues for all their hard work and commitment over the past two years. Their professionalism and flexibility is very much appreciated, and our teams have helped keep our Island safe during the pandemic.

“Islanders have been enthusiastic in their uptake of the home LFT programme, and many of our positive cases are being identified through the subsequent PCR test. Please continue to log your positive LFT results, so we can ensure your isolation period is correct.”

If you have a PCR appointment confirmed for the harbour from Monday 14 February, islanders should attend the Airport drive-through instead, at the same day and time given.

Government have also announced several changes to Jersey's Lateral Flow Testing Programme.

Guidance for islanders is now:

Islanders are no longer required to report negative LFT results on the online portal, unless it is to leave isolation early.

Islanders must still register a positive LFT online and book a confirmatory PCR test.

Islanders who are visiting care homes, the hospital, the prison, healthcare, or high-risk settings are now being asked to take an LFT before visiting.

Education staff and pupils over pre-school age are still being advised to take a daily LFT before going into the classroom.

Those below pre-school age are asked to take a LFT at least twice a week as part of the general island-wide guidance in the home testing programme.