Move to delay changes to Guernsey sex offences law

A Guernsey politician wants the States to delay changes to the island's sexual offences law.

The States will next week consider updating the law so a victim who has taken drugs or alcohol is assumed not to have given consent.

The change was championed by the former chief minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier, and would make Guernsey the first place in the British Isles to have this as law.

However, Deputy Carl Meerveld thinks the idea goes too far and has not been properly looked into.

He is most concerned that it overturns the basic legal principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty.

He said: "This piece of legislation which overturns that golden thread in English law, in layman's terms it reverses the innocent until proven guilty and requires the defendant to prove their innocence."

"If you know the other person has been drinking or taking drugs, you are automatically accused and assumed to be guilty. The burden of proof then falls on them to prove they are innocent."

Deputy St Pier responded: "Fundamentally flawed argument: all accused before and after this legislation WILL remain innocent until proven guilty beyond all reasonable doubt - the prosecution must evidence this."