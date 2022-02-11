Rent Safe scheme rejected by Jersey states members

A bid to improve standards for Jersey tenants has failed, with politicians voting against making the Rent Safe Scheme mandatory.

The scheme was brought forward by Senator Kristina Moore who hoped it would get poor quality housing off the market.

Senator Moore said: “We have a very heated market at the moment and people are desperately looking for accommodation, in a circumstance like that when the market is so heated then some people will try to take advantage of it.

"That’s why it’s so important that the legislation is there, it’s tight, it’s clear and people follow it."

The Rent Safe scheme has been running since 2017 and is currently voluntary.

Properties who take part are inspected and given a star rating.

Homes which meet or exceed the minimum standards of inspection are given a rating of three stars and above and given Rent Safe accreditation.

However, uptake by landlords has been low and out of some 20,000 rental properties in Jersey, just 2,000 are listed on the website.

But the Assembly rejected calls to make it mandatory with some saying it would mean too much red tape for landlords.

Jersey’s Environment Minister, John Young said it was never intended to be a compulsory system.

"To do an inspection of every property before they can rent it out would take years or huge number of resources to do it in a shorter time.”

In the Assembly it was suggested up to twenty extra environmental health officers would be needed to undertake the inspections, which would be funded through the public purse.

Jersey Landlords Association (JLA) says a more targeted approach is needed.

Emma Paul from the JLA said “A more simple registration scheme could be brought in whereby all landlords are registered and couple that with tenant empowerment and give them information of what their right are and where to go should their property fall short.”

To meet minimum standards, the property should: