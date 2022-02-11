Worship to resume 'as normal' at Jersey's Catholic church

Jersey's Catholic church has announced an ease to Covid restrictions for islanders attending Mass.

St Thomas's Church will be resuming the use of Holy Water stoups, which will be renewed weekly.

Islanders will also no longer have to socially distance in the church, but are reminded to be mindful of other people attending.

Contact tracing is also no longer required by attendees and masks are no longer mandatory.

However, the church is continuing to restrict certain activities for the time being.

Holy Communions are to be under one kind only, handing it out, but those who wish to receive it on the tongue should come at the end of the procession.

Islanders are also reminded that if they are showing any symptoms of coronavirus, they should remain at home and not attend any services.