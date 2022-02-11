Your guide for this year's Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards

After a a two-year delay due to the pandemic, the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards return on Thursday 17 February.

The event had already been pushed back by three weeks due to Covid-19 but islanders can now look forward to celebrating the success of the Channel Islands' sports stars over the past 12 months.

Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year

The main award will be contested by sprinter Cameron Chalmers, footballer Maya Le Tissier, Cricketer Chuggy Perchard and footballer Alex Scott.

Read this guide to find out everything you need to know ahead of the night: